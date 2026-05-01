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Mustard Seed Financial LLC Trims Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Written by MarketBeat
May 1, 2026
NVIDIA logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Mustard Seed Financial LLC trimmed its stake in NVIDIA by 20.9% in Q4, selling 5,999 shares to end with 22,666 shares valued at $4.227 million, making NVDA its 12th-largest holding (2.7% of assets).
  • Company insiders were net sellers this quarter — executives sold a total of 953,976 shares worth $171.17 million, including director Mark A. Stevens' 221,682-share sale (~$38.5M) and Aarti S. Shah's 19,000-share sale.
  • Despite the insider selling, Wall Street remains bullish: NVDA has a MarketBeat consensus rating of "Buy" with an average price target of $275.25, and the company recently beat estimates with $1.62 EPS and revenue up 73.2% year‑over‑year.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Mustard Seed Financial LLC trimmed its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,666 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 5,999 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 2.7% of Mustard Seed Financial LLC's holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Mustard Seed Financial LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, April 10th. New Street Research reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $307.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $275.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $38,501,729.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,192,227.28. The trade was a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $3,357,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 36,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,362,796.97. The trade was a 34.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 953,976 shares of company stock valued at $171,173,819 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $199.57 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $186.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.34. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $110.82 and a 52 week high of $216.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The company had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. NVIDIA's revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.82%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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