Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,337 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 9,529 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC's holdings in Amphenol were worth $28,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $3,052,145,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 446.9% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,006,524 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $2,228,288,000 after buying an additional 14,714,177 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 106.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,523,085 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,920,982,000 after buying an additional 8,021,284 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 340.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,257,379 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,386,182,000 after buying an additional 7,930,532 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 693.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,279,457 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $900,833,000 after buying an additional 6,362,533 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $178.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $176.87.

Get Our Latest Analysis on APH

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $8,788,260.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,368,257.30. The trade was a 3.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Stock Down 1.5%

APH opened at $146.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71. Amphenol Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $88.77 and a fifty-two week high of $167.04. The firm's fifty day moving average is $135.66 and its 200 day moving average is $138.71. The stock has a market cap of $180.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.29.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Amphenol's revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Amphenol's payout ratio is 28.74%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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