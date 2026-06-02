Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,015 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 13,245 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC's holdings in Lam Research were worth $26,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,974,214 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $17,537,447,000 after buying an additional 364,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Lam Research by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,817,352 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $8,024,684,000 after buying an additional 265,805 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,747,368 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,764,117,000 after buying an additional 126,613 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $3,645,427,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Lam Research by 18.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,182,948 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,836,397,000 after buying an additional 3,263,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Lam Research Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $317.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $80.43 and a one year high of $333.33. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $265.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.29. The stock has a market cap of $396.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is 19.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Zacks Research downgraded Lam Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $575.00 price objective (up from $320.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings downgraded Lam Research from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $303.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LRCX

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total value of $11,214,269.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,081,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at $242,334,371.15. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,737 shares of company stock valued at $17,738,700. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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