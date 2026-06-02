Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 8,226 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,579 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,226 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC's holdings in Citigroup were worth $24,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,845 shares of the company's stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 595 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company's stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,393 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 703 shares of the company's stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on C shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $137.62.

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Insider Activity

In other Citigroup news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $265,260.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,527,908.20. This trade represents a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Skyler sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total transaction of $3,285,250.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 182,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,919,511.02. This represents a 12.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company's stock.

Citigroup Trading Up 2.4%

NYSE C opened at $128.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $219.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.99. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.30 and a 52 week high of $135.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $24.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. Citigroup's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.74%.

Citigroup declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $30.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 13.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Key Headlines Impacting Citigroup

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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