MV Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Intel Corporation $INTC

MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,298 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $14,926,873,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692,624 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Intel by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,536,784 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $7,695,007,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714,400 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Intel by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 104,060,268 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $3,839,833,000 after purchasing an additional 17,557,147 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,931,512 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,744,406,000 after buying an additional 3,124,798 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Intel by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,249,269 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $2,407,698,000 after buying an additional 11,056,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Key Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $133.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $673.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.11 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company's 50 day moving average price is $102.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.69. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $135.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Intel from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Intel to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Intel from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $87.09.

View Our Latest Stock Report on INTC

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

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