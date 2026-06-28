My Personal CFO LLC Sells 500,882 Shares of Stagwell Inc. $STGW

My Personal CFO LLC decreased its position in shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW - Free Report) by 84.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 500,882 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC's holdings in Stagwell were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STGW. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stagwell by 186.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Stagwell by 311.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,790 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 8,170 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in Stagwell in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Stagwell during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 35.61% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum set a $8.00 target price on shares of Stagwell and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Stagwell from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stagwell from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. B. Riley Financial cut their price objective on shares of Stagwell from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $7.65.

View Our Latest Stock Report on STGW

Insider Transactions at Stagwell

In other news, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn purchased 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.88 per share, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,034,990 shares in the company, valued at $135,445,741.20. This represents a 0.09% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley J. Gross sold 2,163,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $13,069,291.60. Following the sale, the director owned 8,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,085.56. The trade was a 99.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stagwell Trading Up 3.7%

NASDAQ STGW opened at $7.04 on Friday. Stagwell Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $7.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.57 and a beta of 1.29. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $6.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $704.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.48 million. Stagwell had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 24.12%. Stagwell's revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Stagwell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.120 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stagwell Profile

Stagwell Inc is a modern marketing and communications network that partners with global organizations to drive brand growth through data-driven insights and creative solutions. The company operates a diversified portfolio of specialized agencies and technology platforms, offering services that span digital marketing, advertising, public relations, consumer and market research, social media strategy, and commerce consulting. By integrating research, creative, media, and technology under a unified network, Stagwell aims to deliver end-to-end marketing solutions tailored to the evolving needs of clients in sectors such as technology, healthcare, consumer goods, and financial services.

Founded in 2015 by long-time political strategist and pollster Mark Penn, Stagwell has expanded organically and through strategic acquisitions to build capabilities across the marketing value chain.

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