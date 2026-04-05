Myriad Asset Management US LP Has $501,000 Stake in Cameco Corporation $CCJ

Myriad Asset Management US LP lowered its holdings in shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ - Free Report) TSE: CCO by 72.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,478 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 14,080 shares during the quarter. Cameco accounts for about 0.8% of Myriad Asset Management US LP's portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Myriad Asset Management US LP's holdings in Cameco were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Cameco by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 676 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cameco by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cameco by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Cameco by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,691 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 60.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company's stock.

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Cameco Stock Performance

CCJ opened at $112.52 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $115.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.90. Cameco Corporation has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $135.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a PE ratio of 116.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ - Get Free Report) TSE: CCO last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $874.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.13 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 17.00%.The business's revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Cameco from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research cut Cameco from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Glj Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $171.20 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $150.40.

Read Our Latest Report on Cameco

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation NYSE: CCJ is a leading producer of uranium and a supplier to the global nuclear power industry. Headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, the company is engaged in the exploration, mining, milling and sale of uranium concentrate, commonly known as yellowcake, which is used as fuel for nuclear reactors. Cameco also participates in services and activities that support the front end of the nuclear fuel cycle, including processing and marketing of uranium to utilities under long‑term and spot contracts.

The company's operations have historically centered in Canada and the United States, where it operates and develops uranium mining and processing properties.

Further Reading

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