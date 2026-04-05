Myriad Asset Management US LP Sells 11,802 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

Myriad Asset Management US LP cut its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 72.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,592 shares of the company's stock after selling 11,802 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises approximately 0.9% of Myriad Asset Management US LP's holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Myriad Asset Management US LP's holdings in Citigroup were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Citigroup by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 75,914 shares of the company's stock worth $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 18,176 shares during the period. Permanent Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter worth about $58,994,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 61.5% in the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 57,033 shares of the company's stock worth $5,789,000 after buying an additional 21,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 27.2% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,566 shares of the company's stock worth $7,670,000 after buying an additional 16,171 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total value of $4,796,088.57. Following the sale, the insider owned 45,835 shares in the company, valued at $5,091,810.15. The trade was a 48.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE C opened at $115.27 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.51 and a 12 month high of $125.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $201.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.11. The stock's 50 day moving average is $112.74 and its 200 day moving average is $108.62.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $19.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company's revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.43%.

Key Stories Impacting Citigroup

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler set a $135.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $150.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Citigroup

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

Further Reading

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