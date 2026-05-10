Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. Acquires 21,434 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG - Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after acquiring an additional 21,434 shares during the quarter. PPG Industries makes up approximately 2.2% of Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. owned 0.12% of PPG Industries worth $27,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in PPG Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dorato Capital Management bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter worth $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on PPG shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $126.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $116.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $121.79.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PPG Industries

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PPG Industries news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 78,095 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $10,230,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 3,594 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total value of $447,848.34. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 15,641 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,949,025.01. The trade was a 18.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PPG Industries Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of PPG stock opened at $109.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $93.39 and a one year high of $133.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.85 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 9.83%.PPG Industries's quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. PPG Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.100 EPS. Analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. PPG Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.51%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries is a global supplier of paints, coatings and specialty materials that serves industrial, transportation, consumer and construction markets. Founded in 1883 as the Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company, PPG has evolved from its origins in glass manufacturing into a diversified coatings and materials company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The company develops and manufactures a broad array of products used to protect and enhance surfaces, from consumer paints to highly engineered coatings for demanding industrial applications.

PPG's product portfolio includes architectural and decorative paints, automotive original equipment and refinish coatings, industrial coatings for machinery and equipment, protective and marine coatings, aerospace and defense coatings, and packaging coatings and materials.

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