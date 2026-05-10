Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. $TRVI

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI - Free Report) by 924.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 917,450 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 827,875 shares during the period. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. owned 0.72% of Trevi Therapeutics worth $11,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRVI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 194.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,536 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Trevi Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Trevi Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $60,000. BIT Capital GmbH lifted its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 32.0% during the third quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 6,739 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 20.5% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,632 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Trending Headlines about Trevi Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting Trevi Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright lifted near-term EPS estimates for Q2 2026 to ($0.11) from ($0.12) , suggesting modestly better expected profitability. Trevi Therapeutics Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

HC Wainwright lifted near-term EPS estimates for to from , suggesting modestly better expected profitability. Positive Sentiment: The firm also increased its Q3 2026 EPS estimate to ($0.14) from ($0.17) , Q4 2026 to ($0.15) from ($0.17) , and FY2026 to ($0.47) from ($0.54) .

The firm also increased its EPS estimate to from , to from , and to from . Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright kept a bullish long-term view, raising its FY2027 estimate to ($0.57) from ($0.63) and FY2028 to ($0.63) from ($0.66) , while maintaining the same $21 price target.

HC Wainwright kept a bullish long-term view, raising its estimate to from and to from , while maintaining the same price target. Neutral Sentiment: The analyst trimmed its FY2029 estimate to $0.70 from $0.79 in one report, but the overall tone remained constructive.

The analyst trimmed its estimate to from in one report, but the overall tone remained constructive. Neutral Sentiment: Trevi recently reported a Q1 loss of ($0.09) per share, slightly wider than expectations, so the stock’s move appears driven more by improved forward estimates and analyst confidence than by the latest earnings print.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TRVI shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Trevi Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JonesTrading reduced their target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trevi Therapeutics has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $22.90.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRVI

Trevi Therapeutics Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ TRVI opened at $14.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.31 and a beta of 1.07. Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.38 and a 52 week high of $16.12.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

About Trevi Therapeutics

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel non-opioid therapies for the management of chronic and acute pain. The company leverages proprietary drug delivery platforms and targeted molecular approaches to address high unmet needs in cancer-related pain, chemotherapy-induced neuropathy and other severe pain conditions.

Its lead product candidate is a proprietary formulation of tetrodotoxin (TTX), a sodium-channel blocking agent being evaluated in early-stage clinical trials for moderate-to-severe pain associated with advanced cancer and peripheral neuropathy.

Further Reading

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