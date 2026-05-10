Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust $VNO

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO - Free Report) by 46.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,800 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 45,700 shares during the quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. owned 0.07% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $4,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNO. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 512.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 858 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VNO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $34.09.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE VNO opened at $32.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.53. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $24.57 and a 52 week high of $43.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $27.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.70.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $459.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $431.72 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 43.99% and a return on equity of 15.82%. Vornado Realty Trust's revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 29th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a self‐administered real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, management and redevelopment of office and retail properties. As a fully integrated REIT, the company oversees leasing, property management, building operations and strategic capital improvements designed to enhance asset value and tenant experience. Vornado's business model emphasizes long‐term cash flow generation through stable rental income and disciplined portfolio optimization.

The company's core portfolio is concentrated in New York City, where it holds a diverse mix of office towers and street‐level retail assets in prominent submarkets such as Midtown and the Penn Plaza corridor.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Vornado Realty Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vornado Realty Trust wasn't on the list.

While Vornado Realty Trust currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here