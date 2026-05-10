Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in BXP, Inc. $BXP

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. increased its stake in BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP - Free Report) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,924 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 30,700 shares during the period. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. owned 0.08% of BXP worth $8,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of BXP by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of BXP by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,836 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of BXP by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 26,137 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BXP by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,991 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BXP by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on BXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BXP from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Mizuho cut BXP from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of BXP in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings cut BXP from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on BXP from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $73.05.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BXP

BXP Stock Performance

BXP stock opened at $59.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.04. BXP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.72 and a 12-month high of $79.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $54.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.46.

BXP (NYSE:BXP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $872.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.11 million. BXP had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The business's revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. BXP has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.690-1.710 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BXP, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BXP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. BXP's dividend payout ratio is presently 140.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BXP

In other news, CEO Owen D. Thomas sold 1,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $73,341.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hilary J. Spann sold 5,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $327,996.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,392.08. The trade was a 23.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BXP

Boston Properties, Inc NYSE: BXP is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, management, and development of Class A office properties across major U.S. markets. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the company's portfolio comprises high-quality office buildings, mixed-use developments and select retail assets designed to serve leading corporations in key metropolitan areas.

Established in 1970 by Mortimer B. Zuckerman, Boston Properties has grown through disciplined acquisitions and strategic ground-up developments.

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