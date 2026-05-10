Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 384,300 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 280,100 shares during the quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.'s holdings in Intel were worth $14,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 89,812 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 25,174 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Trust Co now owns 181,240 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 9,488 shares in the last quarter. EWA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 64,847 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 27,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 1,165 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock opened at $124.82 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $58.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.46. Intel Corporation has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $130.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.31 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Evercore set a $95.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Intel from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Freedom Capital raised shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Melius Research set a $75.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $75.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Intel

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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