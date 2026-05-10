Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. Invests $2.65 Million in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 165,064 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $2,654,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 9,103 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,266 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 52,555 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 20,470 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 40,345 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,304 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,622 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts: Sign Up

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $19.61 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $17.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $19.87.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $752.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $694.59 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.1017 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. Healthpeak Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 381.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a "positive" rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Healthpeak Properties to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $18.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Healthpeak Properties, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Healthpeak Properties wasn't on the list.

While Healthpeak Properties currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here