Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P Purchases New Holdings in Veeco Instruments Inc. $VECO

Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 55,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,572,000. Veeco Instruments accounts for approximately 1.3% of Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P's portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P owned 0.09% of Veeco Instruments at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VECO. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the third quarter worth $91,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 16,961.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 152.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,160 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 9.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,421 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on VECO. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings downgraded Veeco Instruments from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $40.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VECO

Veeco Instruments Trading Up 1.9%

NASDAQ:VECO opened at $57.74 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $43.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.29. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $65.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.95 and a beta of 1.36.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 3.53%.The business had revenue of $158.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Veeco Instruments's quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Veeco Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.320 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.850 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William John Miller sold 100,000 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $5,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 419,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,985,393.50. This trade represents a 19.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Damore sold 43,701 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total value of $2,653,087.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 112,594 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,835,581.74. The trade was a 27.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,979 shares of company stock worth $12,398,739. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc NASDAQ: VECO is a leading supplier of process equipment for the semiconductor, data storage, wireless communications, power electronics and advanced packaging industries. The company designs, manufactures and services precision tools used to grow, deposit and etch thin films on substrates, enabling the fabrication of chips, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) and high-density storage devices. Veeco's platforms are deployed across fabrication facilities worldwide, where they support key processes in materials science and device manufacturing.

Veeco's product portfolio spans molecular beam epitaxy (MBE), metal organic chemical vapor deposition (MOCVD), atomic layer deposition (ALD), ion beam etch and deposition, and high-precision wet and dry etch systems.

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