National Pension Service Acquires 346,777 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. $TPR

National Pension Service grew its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR - Free Report) by 6,461.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,144 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 346,777 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.17% of Tapestry worth $44,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TPR. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 231 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 2,720.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 157.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 314 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Tapestry Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $145.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.42. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $76.92 and a one year high of $161.97.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 229.70% and a net margin of 8.44%.Tapestry's revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.950-6.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. Tapestry's dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 19,557 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $2,738,371.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,258,585.16. This represents a 13.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat sold 27,776 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total value of $3,691,152.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 652,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at $86,701,954.26. The trade was a 4.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TPR shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Tapestry to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Argus set a $165.00 price objective on Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $166.00 price objective on Tapestry in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Tapestry from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Tapestry from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $160.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TPR

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc is a New York City–based house of fashion brands that designs, produces and distributes a range of accessible luxury and lifestyle products. The company manages a portfolio led by Coach, along with Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman, each offering distinct product lines that include handbags and leather goods, footwear, ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, small leather goods, jewelry and lifestyle items. Tapestry's operations encompass product design, marketing, wholesale partnerships, retail store operations and digital commerce.

Historically, the Coach brand traces its roots to a leather workshop in New York dating to the mid-20th century.

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