National Pension Service Acquires 750,804 Shares of onsemi $ON

National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report) by 1,862.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 791,127 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 750,804 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.20% of onsemi worth $42,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in onsemi by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,205,996 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $639,716,000 after buying an additional 877,533 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in onsemi by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,363,805 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $360,828,000 after buying an additional 474,725 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of onsemi by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,837,502 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $305,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,125 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of onsemi by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,249,967 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $209,566,000 after purchasing an additional 22,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in shares of onsemi by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,981,981 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $215,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,774 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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onsemi Price Performance

Shares of ON opened at $120.62 on Monday. onsemi has a 52 week low of $41.49 and a 52 week high of $129.13. The firm has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.97. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $88.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.87.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. onsemi had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. onsemi's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. onsemi has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.770 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that onsemi will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of onsemi from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley Financial upgraded shares of onsemi from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of onsemi in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $92.00.

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Insider Transactions at onsemi

In other onsemi news, CFO Trent Thad sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $2,790,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 301,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,011,042. The trade was a 9.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 6,114 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $358,708.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 173,943 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,205,235.81. This represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,114 shares of company stock worth $5,548,708. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

onsemi News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting onsemi this week:

Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst coverage has stayed constructive, with Mizuho raising its price target on onsemi to $150 and maintaining an outperform rating, implying meaningful upside from current levels.

Recent analyst coverage has stayed constructive, with Mizuho raising its price target on onsemi to $150 and maintaining an outperform rating, implying meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Several recent articles highlighted onsemi as a potential beneficiary of the AI and power-management semiconductor cycle, with commentary pointing to improving gross margins and stronger utilization from its Fab Right strategy.

Several recent articles highlighted onsemi as a potential beneficiary of the AI and power-management semiconductor cycle, with commentary pointing to improving gross margins and stronger utilization from its Fab Right strategy. Positive Sentiment: A new leveraged ETF launch tied to onsemi also signals rising trading interest and broader speculation around the name.

A new leveraged ETF launch tied to onsemi also signals rising trading interest and broader speculation around the name. Neutral Sentiment: Onsemi’s latest earnings were solid, with revenue and EPS both slightly ahead of expectations and Q2 guidance calling for continued growth, but the report is not fresh enough to be the day’s main stock-moving event.

Onsemi’s latest earnings were solid, with revenue and EPS both slightly ahead of expectations and Q2 guidance calling for continued growth, but the report is not fresh enough to be the day’s main stock-moving event. Neutral Sentiment: A short-interest update showed essentially no meaningful short interest, so the move does not appear to be driven by a squeeze or bearish positioning change.

A short-interest update showed essentially no meaningful short interest, so the move does not appear to be driven by a squeeze or bearish positioning change. Neutral Sentiment: Recent stock commentary from third-party outlets has been largely thematic, focusing on AI semiconductor demand rather than a new fundamental development at onsemi.

onsemi Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

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