National Pension Service Acquires New Shares in CNH Industrial N.V. $CNH

National Pension Service acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 284,181 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,620,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNH. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 1,734.2% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial set a $16.00 price target on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $12.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNH

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

NYSE CNH opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. CNH Industrial N.V. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a current ratio of 12.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average of $10.63.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm's revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.35-0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 98.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. CNH Industrial's payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Francesco Vincenzo Mari Tutino sold 48,385 shares of CNH Industrial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $490,140.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 71,926 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $728,610.38. The trade was a 40.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

CNH Industrial Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. is a global capital goods company specializing in the design, production and sale of agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles and powertrain solutions. The firm operates through five core brands—Case IH and New Holland for agricultural machinery, Case and New Holland for construction equipment, Iveco for light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, and FPT Industrial for engines and drivetrain components. Established in 2013 through the combination of Fiat Industrial and CNH Global, the company draws on a rich heritage of innovation dating back to pioneering landmarks in farm and construction machinery from the 19th century.

The company's product portfolio encompasses tractors, combines, balers, excavators, backhoe loaders, trucks, vans and bespoke engines for marine, automotive and industrial markets.

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