National Pension Service Acquires New Shares in Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 643,174 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $44,868,000. National Pension Service owned 0.12% of Rocket Lab as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Rocket Lab in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Rocket Lab in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its stake in Rocket Lab by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 472 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Rocket Lab in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rocket Lab in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Rocket Lab from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Rocket Lab from $73.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $97.19.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RKLB

Insider Transactions at Rocket Lab

In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,744 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.57, for a total value of $8,945,412.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 983,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,153,295.93. This represents a 6.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Frank Klein sold 44,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.57, for a total value of $6,328,682.30. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,043,847 shares of the company's stock, valued at $148,821,266.79. This represents a 4.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders sold 399,956 shares of company stock worth $49,256,851. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company's stock.

Rocket Lab News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Rocket Lab Price Performance

RKLB opened at $143.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.44. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 12-month low of $25.24 and a 12-month high of $151.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -448.38 and a beta of 2.48.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07). Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 26.87%.The firm had revenue of $200.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $189.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Lab Profile

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

Featured Stories

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