National Pension Service Acquires New Stake in Amrize Ltd $AMRZ

National Pension Service acquired a new stake in Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,623,228 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $87,784,000. National Pension Service owned 0.29% of Amrize as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amrize by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,770,926 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,722,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,843 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Amrize by 48.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,622,024 shares of the company's stock valued at $561,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,133 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Amrize by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,674,921 shares of the company's stock valued at $532,076,000 after purchasing an additional 156,903 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Amrize by 4.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,518,018 shares of the company's stock valued at $459,242,000 after purchasing an additional 420,728 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amrize by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,093,012 shares of the company's stock valued at $328,080,000 after purchasing an additional 198,810 shares during the period.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMRZ. Stephens restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Amrize in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Amrize from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Amrize from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Amrize from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amrize from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amrize presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $64.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Amrize

Amrize Stock Performance

Shares of Amrize stock opened at $54.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amrize Ltd has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $65.94.

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter. Amrize had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 9.70%.The company's revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amrize Ltd will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Amrize Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Amrize's dividend payout ratio is 21.05%.

Insider Activity at Amrize

In related news, CTO Roald Brouwer acquired 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.72 per share, with a total value of $176,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 16,257 shares of the company's stock, valued at $954,611.04. This trade represents a 22.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mario Gross acquired 3,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.29 per share, for a total transaction of $176,928.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,059.63. This represents a 11.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 131,554 shares of company stock worth $7,152,069. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amrize

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

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