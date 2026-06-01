National Pension Service Acquires Shares of 47,044 Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

National Pension Service bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 47,044 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $43,906,000. National Pension Service owned 0.13% of Comfort Systems USA as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 41.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 110.6% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,300 shares of the construction company's stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 40.9% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the construction company's stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter worth about $567,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 69.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,631 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $23,395,000 after buying an additional 17,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Glj Research initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $2,001.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $1,611.00 to $1,819.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $2,200.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comfort Systems USA presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,969.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Comfort Systems USA

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Franklin Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,902.57, for a total transaction of $8,561,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 68,983 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $131,244,986.31. This represents a 6.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William George III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,020.96, for a total transaction of $2,020,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at $66,295,571.84. This represents a 2.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,694 shares of company stock worth $54,374,425. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

NYSE:FIX opened at $1,827.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a PE ratio of 52.72 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,692.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,324.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $465.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2,073.99.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.81 by $3.70. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 51.69%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Comfort Systems USA's payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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