National Pension Service Boosts Holdings in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,345 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 15,656 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.13% of Datadog worth $60,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 273 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. SBI Okasan Asset Management Co.Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $1,862,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,205 shares of the company's stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,635 shares of the company's stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,056,086 shares of the company's stock worth $1,227,184,000 after buying an additional 197,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company's stock.

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Datadog News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DDOG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $121.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $210.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Datadog from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $219.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Datadog

Datadog Stock Performance

Datadog stock opened at $247.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.05 billion, a PE ratio of 650.94, a P/E/G ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.01 and a 12 month high of $249.81.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.12 million. Datadog had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm's revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. Research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $6,765,416.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 437,257 shares of the company's stock, valued at $54,871,380.93. The trade was a 10.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 52,832 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.28, for a total transaction of $10,000,040.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 622,726 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $117,869,577.28. This represents a 7.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 970,661 shares of company stock valued at $148,952,223 over the last 90 days. 6.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Datadog Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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