National Pension Service Boosts Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

National Pension Service increased its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB - Free Report) by 4,803.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,295 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 124,699 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.16% of MongoDB worth $53,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,985,697 shares of the company's stock worth $2,788,981,000 after buying an additional 431,382 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 206.8% in the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 2,118,200 shares of the company's stock worth $657,447,000 after buying an additional 1,427,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,756,628 shares of the company's stock worth $545,222,000 after buying an additional 63,434 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 61.3% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 1,483,396 shares of the company's stock worth $477,550,000 after buying an additional 563,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,444,384 shares of the company's stock worth $604,429,000 after buying an additional 9,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company's stock.

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MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of MDB opened at $335.55 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.43 and a 1 year high of $444.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.74. The firm has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -906.89 and a beta of 1.48.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $687.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company's revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. MongoDB has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.950-6.140 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.580-1.610 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total transaction of $1,889,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 470,896 shares of the company's stock, valued at $148,322,822.08. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total transaction of $390,450.78. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,093 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,007,107.69. This trade represents a 6.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,566 shares of company stock valued at $8,744,791. Insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting MongoDB

Here are the key news stories impacting MongoDB this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MDB shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Research raised shares of MongoDB from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and issued a $366.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Twenty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $390.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MongoDB

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company's platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

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