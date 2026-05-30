National Pension Service Boosts Holdings in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 655,686 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 32,325 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.19% of Snowflake worth $143,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.7% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company's stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 0.9% in the third quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 44.1% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 549 shares of the company's stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $216.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $284.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Snowflake

Snowflake Price Performance

SNOW stock opened at $255.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $118.30 and a one year high of $280.67. The stock has a market cap of $88.48 billion, a PE ratio of -72.71 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.95.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 49.29%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other news, Director Frank Slootman sold 400,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.42, for a total value of $93,368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 38,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,880,697.32. The trade was a 91.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Vivek Raghunathan sold 3,876 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.80, for a total transaction of $592,252.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 273,323 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $41,763,754.40. The trade was a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 889,413 shares of company stock valued at $176,342,125. Insiders own 4.80% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Snowflake

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Positive Sentiment: Snowflake beat Q1 expectations, raised product revenue guidance, and pointed to stronger demand for its AI offerings, reinforcing the growth story. Article Title

Snowflake beat Q1 expectations, raised product revenue guidance, and pointed to stronger demand for its AI offerings, reinforcing the growth story. Positive Sentiment: The company’s $6 billion AWS partnership is being viewed as a major AI infrastructure catalyst that could deepen enterprise adoption. Article Title

The company’s $6 billion AWS partnership is being viewed as a major AI infrastructure catalyst that could deepen enterprise adoption. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised price targets and maintained bullish ratings after the earnings report, signaling growing confidence in SNOW’s upside. Article Title

Analysts raised price targets and maintained bullish ratings after the earnings report, signaling growing confidence in SNOW’s upside. Positive Sentiment: Snowflake is being repriced as a key “agentic AI” data platform, with investors seeing it as foundational infrastructure for enterprise AI workflows. Article Title

Snowflake is being repriced as a key “agentic AI” data platform, with investors seeing it as foundational infrastructure for enterprise AI workflows. Neutral Sentiment: Director Frank Slootman disclosed a pre-arranged share sale under a 10b5-1 trading plan, which is noteworthy but not necessarily a negative signal on the business. Article Title

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

Further Reading

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