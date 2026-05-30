National Pension Service Boosts Stake in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

National Pension Service grew its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,330 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 13,874 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.32% of Equinix worth $239,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 433.3% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 32 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 44 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 40.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 49 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company's stock.

Get Equinix alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,128.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $925.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Equinix from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,240.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,143.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EQIX

Equinix Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $1,068.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.91, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company's fifty day moving average price is $1,047.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $904.25. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $710.52 and a 1-year high of $1,128.68.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $6.49. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm's revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.67 earnings per share. Equinix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.310-43.110 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 37.72 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $5.16 per share. This represents a $20.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Equinix's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.84%.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 125 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,060.29, for a total transaction of $132,536.25. Following the sale, the director owned 17,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,615,511.53. This trade represents a 0.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 1,086 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $966.20, for a total transaction of $1,049,293.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 19,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,912,398.80. This represents a 5.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 13,769 shares of company stock valued at $14,191,079 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Equinix, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Equinix wasn't on the list.

While Equinix currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here