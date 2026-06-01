National Pension Service Buys 128,520 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP - Free Report) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 682,119 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 128,520 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.16% of CoStar Group worth $45,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Enhancing Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Enhancing Capital LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC grew its position in CoStar Group by 47.5% during the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 503 shares of the technology company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its position in CoStar Group by 41.8% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 563 shares of the technology company's stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the technology company's stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,991 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Louise S. Sams purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.36 per share, with a total value of $48,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 20,409 shares in the company, valued at $986,979.24. The trade was a 5.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance purchased 71,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,514,336.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,722,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,644,848. This trade represents a 4.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $73.00 to $56.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CoStar Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $55.94.

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CoStar Group Price Performance

CoStar Group stock opened at $32.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 536.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.35 and a twelve month high of $97.43. The company's 50-day moving average price is $36.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.48.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $897.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $896.73 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business's revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. CoStar Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.390 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar's offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

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