National Pension Service Buys 14,701 Shares of Textron Inc. $TXT

National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT - Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 98,656 shares of the aerospace company's stock after buying an additional 14,701 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.06% of Textron worth $8,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Textron by 3,255.6% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 302 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in Textron during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Textron by 804.0% during the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Textron by 52.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 493 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Textron during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $109.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Textron from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Textron from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Textron from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $101.18.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TXT

Textron Price Performance

TXT stock opened at $89.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.34 and a 200-day moving average of $90.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.76 and a 12 month high of $101.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.91.

Textron (NYSE:TXT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.15. Textron had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Textron's revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Textron has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Textron's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 2,517 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total value of $234,307.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,597.99. This trade represents a 22.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Kennedy acquired 10,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.98 per share, with a total value of $988,594.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,162 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,935,148.76. This trade represents a 104.44% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc is a global, multi-industry manufacturing company headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island. The company designs, manufactures and services a diverse range of products for the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Textron operates through four primary business segments—Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems and Industrial—each of which serves customers around the world.

Textron Aviation is known for its Cessna and Beechcraft branded business jets and turboprop aircraft, offering models that range from light jets and turboprops to larger cabin aircraft designed for corporate and charter use.

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