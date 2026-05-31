National Pension Service Buys 18,289 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

National Pension Service lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR - Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 636,270 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 18,289 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.16% of Ingersoll Rand worth $50,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IR. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,078 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,731 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $643,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 663.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 74,615 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $6,206,000 after buying an additional 64,838 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $71.68 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.07 and a 1-year high of $100.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of 48.43, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.25. The business's 50 day moving average is $78.65 and its 200-day moving average is $82.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 7.54%.The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Ingersoll Rand's revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.570 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Ingersoll Rand's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore set a $84.00 price target on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $103.00 price target on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $93.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IR

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,492 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $2,683,296.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 209,534 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,438,992. This trade represents a 12.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company's products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

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