National Pension Service Buys 18,530 Shares of Flutter Entertainment PLC $FLUT

National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT - Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,983 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 18,530 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.14% of Flutter Entertainment worth $52,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,559,354 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,460,076,000 after buying an additional 301,879 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,519,434 shares of the company's stock valued at $903,694,000 after buying an additional 182,594 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 4.9% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,256,764 shares of the company's stock valued at $827,841,000 after buying an additional 153,390 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 4.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,226,742 shares of the company's stock valued at $819,592,000 after buying an additional 140,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,961,244 shares of the company's stock valued at $636,786,000 after buying an additional 96,563 shares in the last quarter.

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Flutter Entertainment Stock Up 1.5%

FLUT stock opened at $97.00 on Friday. Flutter Entertainment PLC has a twelve month low of $91.52 and a twelve month high of $313.68. The company has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of -45.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $102.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.13. Flutter Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 11.60% and a negative net margin of 2.20%.The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flutter Entertainment PLC will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Flutter Entertainment announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Trending Headlines about Flutter Entertainment

Here are the key news stories impacting Flutter Entertainment this week:

Positive Sentiment: Flutter is reshuffling its Asia-Pacific leadership, promoting Sportsbet CEO Barni Evans to lead the APAC region as part of a broader restructuring. Investors may view the change as a sign the company is sharpening execution in a key international market. Flutter promotes Sportsbet CEO Barni Evans to lead APAC charge

Flutter is reshuffling its Asia-Pacific leadership, promoting Sportsbet CEO Barni Evans to lead the APAC region as part of a broader restructuring. Investors may view the change as a sign the company is sharpening execution in a key international market. Positive Sentiment: Recent analysis pieces argued Flutter could be an attractive entry point, citing 17% Q1 revenue growth to $4.3 billion, strength in iGaming, and expectations for margin improvement from integration, loyalty initiatives, and a unified FanDuel platform. Flutter Entertainment: Attractive Entry Point

Recent analysis pieces argued Flutter could be an attractive entry point, citing 17% Q1 revenue growth to $4.3 billion, strength in iGaming, and expectations for margin improvement from integration, loyalty initiatives, and a unified FanDuel platform. Positive Sentiment: Another commentary suggested the market may be overreacting to FanDuel-related concerns, pointing to Flutter’s scale and the potential for the 2026 FIFA World Cup to drive new customer acquisition and betting activity. Is The Market Mispricing Flutter Entertainment On FanDuel Concerns?

Another commentary suggested the market may be overreacting to FanDuel-related concerns, pointing to Flutter’s scale and the potential for the 2026 FIFA World Cup to drive new customer acquisition and betting activity. Neutral Sentiment: Flutter’s Annual General Meeting was held today, but the release provided no major surprise in the excerpt, so it appears more like a routine corporate event than a stock-moving development. Flutter Entertainment PLC: Results of Annual General Meeting 2026

Flutter’s Annual General Meeting was held today, but the release provided no major surprise in the excerpt, so it appears more like a routine corporate event than a stock-moving development. Neutral Sentiment: Several directors sold small amounts of stock, but the filings say the sales were made to cover tax withholding on vesting equity awards. That makes the transactions look administrative rather than a sign of negative insider sentiment.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FLUT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered Flutter Entertainment from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $189.26.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Flutter Entertainment

Insider Buying and Selling at Flutter Entertainment

In related news, Director Carolan Lennon sold 439 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.63, for a total transaction of $41,542.57. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,688 shares of the company's stock, valued at $159,735.44. This trade represents a 20.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, COO James Philip Bishop bought 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 17,605 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,756,098.75. This represents a 6.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 10,453 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,526 and sold 23,828 shares valued at $2,477,625. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc is a global sports betting and gaming company that operates a portfolio of consumer-facing brands and digital platforms. The company's primary activities include online sports betting, casino gaming, poker, and daily fantasy sports, delivered through web and mobile applications as well as retail betting locations in select markets. Flutter focuses on product development, customer acquisition and engagement, and compliance with local gambling regulations across the jurisdictions where it operates.

Flutter's brand portfolio includes well-known names in different regional markets, such as FanDuel in the United States, PokerStars, Betfair, Paddy Power and Sky Betting & Gaming in Europe and elsewhere.

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