National Pension Service Buys 27,808 Shares of DTE Energy Company $DTE

National Pension Service grew its stake in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE - Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288,374 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 27,808 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.14% of DTE Energy worth $37,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,305,533 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,392,888,000 after purchasing an additional 766,499 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,806,278 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,540,000,000 after purchasing an additional 247,747 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 5.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,851,237 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,393,260,000 after purchasing an additional 552,346 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,592,670 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $718,668,000 after purchasing an additional 117,322 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 12.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,571,081 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $788,004,000 after purchasing an additional 602,602 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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More DTE Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting DTE Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: DTE Energy and LG Energy Solution Vertech announced a supply agreement for 6 GWh of battery energy storage systems across eight Michigan projects, a major step that could improve grid reliability and expand DTE’s clean-energy footprint. Article Title

DTE Energy and LG Energy Solution Vertech announced a supply agreement for across eight Michigan projects, a major step that could improve grid reliability and expand DTE’s clean-energy footprint. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted DTE’s $1.6 billion battery storage investment in Michigan , which could strengthen its infrastructure and position the utility to benefit from rising electricity demand. Article Title

Multiple reports highlighted DTE’s , which could strengthen its infrastructure and position the utility to benefit from rising electricity demand. Positive Sentiment: Coverage also noted that data center demand , including OpenAI’s power needs, is increasing long-term growth opportunities for DTE as utilities with grid capacity and generation assets become more valuable. Article Title

Coverage also noted that , including OpenAI’s power needs, is increasing long-term growth opportunities for DTE as utilities with grid capacity and generation assets become more valuable. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts also pointed to DTE as a beneficiary of broader clean-energy and wind-power adoption , but this is more of an industry tailwind than a company-specific catalyst. Article Title

Analysts also pointed to DTE as a beneficiary of broader , but this is more of an industry tailwind than a company-specific catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Several local and market reports echoed the same battery-storage theme, reinforcing investor interest but adding little new beyond the initial partnership and spending announcement. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total value of $143,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 6,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,806.76. This trade represents a 13.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

DTE Energy Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $142.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. DTE Energy Company has a 12-month low of $126.23 and a 12-month high of $154.63. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $145.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.85.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 7.65%.The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. DTE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DTE Energy Company will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $1.165 dividend. This represents a $4.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. DTE Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DTE. Argus raised shares of DTE Energy to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of DTE Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of DTE Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $146.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $156.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

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