National Pension Service Buys 488,818 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

National Pension Service boosted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,922,092 shares of the energy exploration company's stock after acquiring an additional 488,818 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.35% of EOG Resources worth $201,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 469.2% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 370 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $170.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research upped their target price on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $156.39.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EOG

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 5,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $856,523.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 88,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,234,924.40. This represents a 6.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ann D. Janssen sold 4,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $582,706.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,246 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,038,449.84. The trade was a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 16,230 shares of company stock worth $2,272,568 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $133.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.59 and a twelve month high of $151.87. The stock's 50 day moving average is $138.01 and its 200-day moving average is $121.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.27.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 23.01%.The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. EOG Resources's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. EOG Resources's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.16%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

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