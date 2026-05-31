National Pension Service Buys 72,059 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 187.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,532 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 72,059 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.25% of EMCOR Group worth $67,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EME. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Main Street Group LTD increased its position in EMCOR Group by 110.0% during the third quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 42 shares of the construction company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in EMCOR Group by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 54 shares of the construction company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 55 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company's stock.

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EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $825.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company's fifty day moving average price is $829.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $733.01. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $455.14 and a 52-week high of $951.96.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.94. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. Analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 28.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 5.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jason R. Nalbandian sold 800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.43, for a total value of $685,144.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,157 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,550,199.51. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Schwarzwaelder sold 5,602 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $895.19, for a total transaction of $5,014,854.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,211,141.25. The trade was a 26.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 45,077 shares of company stock worth $34,416,471 in the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EME shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $900.00 to $945.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,100.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $918.00 price target on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $713.00 to $808.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $836.88.

View Our Latest Report on EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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