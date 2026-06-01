National Pension Service Buys Shares of 352,410 Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

National Pension Service bought a new stake in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 352,410 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,621,000. National Pension Service owned about 0.15% of Bloom Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 56,600.0% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Bloom Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Bloom Energy Stock Down 0.2%

Bloom Energy stock opened at $284.48 on Monday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $220.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The company has a market cap of $80.92 billion, a PE ratio of -5,688.50 and a beta of 3.74. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $322.83.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 0.25%.Bloom Energy's quarterly revenue was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bloom Energy to $267.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bloom Energy from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Bloom Energy to $251.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $217.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BE

Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Aman Joshi sold 4,813 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.20, for a total transaction of $1,387,106.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 175,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,639,045.60. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Satish Chitoori sold 2,111 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.24, for a total value of $608,474.64. Following the sale, the insider owned 210,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,603,612.96. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 268,777 shares of company stock valued at $55,112,564 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

Featured Stories

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