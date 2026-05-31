National Pension Service Cuts Position in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

National Pension Service reduced its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,356 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 6,245 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.13% of AMETEK worth $62,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in AMETEK by 825.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 852,585 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $176,153,000 after purchasing an additional 760,410 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 35.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,645,977 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $497,444,000 after purchasing an additional 695,419 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in AMETEK by 411.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 785,020 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $147,584,000 after purchasing an additional 631,649 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in AMETEK in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,311,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 343.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 656,112 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $118,349,000 after purchasing an additional 508,164 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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AMETEK Price Performance

AME stock opened at $226.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.03. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.43 and a twelve month high of $243.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 20.11%.The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. AMETEK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.940-8.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. AMETEK's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total transaction of $114,893.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at $971,174.40. This trade represents a 10.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AMETEK from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $252.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on AME

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

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