National Pension Service Cuts Stock Position in NVR, Inc. $NVR

National Pension Service cut its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR - Free Report) by 79.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,204 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 4,708 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service's holdings in NVR were worth $8,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT increased its position in shares of NVR by 600.0% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 7 shares of the construction company's stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas increased its position in shares of NVR by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 7 shares of the construction company's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael J. Devito acquired 11 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6,699.50 per share, with a total value of $73,694.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 25 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $167,487.50. This represents a 78.57% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company's stock.

NVR Stock Performance

NYSE NVR opened at $6,133.39 on Tuesday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $6,357.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7,038.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 5.19. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5,501.01 and a fifty-two week high of $8,618.28.

NVR (NYSE:NVR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $67.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $79.97 by ($12.21). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 12.93%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $94.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 375.15 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 11th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVR has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded NVR from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "sell" rating and set a $5,664.00 price target on shares of NVR in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on NVR from $8,600.00 to $8,225.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on NVR from $7,100.00 to $6,600.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on NVR from $8,100.00 to $7,700.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $7,649.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NVR

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc is a U.S.-based homebuilding and mortgage banking company that designs, constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums. The company operates primarily through its homebuilding business and a mortgage banking subsidiary, providing financing and related closing services to its homebuyers. NVR's homebuilding activities include land development, community planning, model home sales and construction management aimed at a range of buyer demographics.

Its homes are marketed under recognizable regional brands, including Ryan Homes and NVHomes, along with other market-specific trade names, and are offered across multiple geographic markets in the United States.

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