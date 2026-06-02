National Pension Service Decreases Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR

National Pension Service decreased its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR - Free Report) by 81.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,426 shares of the company's stock after selling 140,374 shares during the period. National Pension Service's holdings in Charter Communications were worth $6,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Charter Communications by 6.1% during the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,807,549 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,248,316,000 after acquiring an additional 681,063 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,248,287 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,139,330,000 after acquiring an additional 885,935 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Charter Communications by 22.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,961,695 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,190,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,383 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,969,507 shares of the company's stock valued at $619,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 30.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,407,731 shares of the company's stock valued at $662,379,000 after acquiring an additional 559,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $428.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Charter Communications from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $290.38.

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Charter Communications Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $142.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.39. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.63 and a 1 year high of $422.29. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.01 by ($0.84). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 9.03%.The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.42 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 3,468 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $172.23 per share, for a total transaction of $597,293.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 74,409 shares in the company, valued at $12,815,462.07. This represents a 4.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mauricio Ramos purchased 9,929 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $140.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,399,293.97. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,309 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,721,217.37. This trade represents a 105.85% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have bought a total of 20,125 shares of company stock valued at $3,167,116 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc is a U.S.-based telecommunications and mass media company that provides broadband communications and video services to residential and business customers. Operating primarily under the Spectrum brand, the company offers high-speed internet, cable television, digital voice (phone) and wireless services, as well as managed and enterprise networking solutions for commercial customers. Charter's service portfolio targets both consumer and business markets with bundled and standalone offerings designed to meet streaming, connectivity and communications needs.

The company's consumer-facing products include Spectrum Internet, Spectrum TV and Spectrum Voice, while Spectrum Mobile provides wireless service through arrangements with national wireless carriers.

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