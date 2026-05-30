National Pension Service Decreases Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

National Pension Service decreased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,378,378 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 21,422 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.25% of Emerson Electric worth $182,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $811,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 281,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at $40,047,851.76. This represents a 1.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $163.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $143.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.27 and a 200 day moving average of $139.58. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.16 and a fifty-two week high of $165.15. The company has a market capitalization of $80.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.26.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.18%. Emerson Electric's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Emerson Electric's dividend payout ratio is 51.27%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

See Also

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