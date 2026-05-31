National Pension Service Decreases Position in Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

National Pension Service decreased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM - Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 943,193 shares of the company's stock after selling 24,751 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.20% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $54,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the third quarter worth about $1,332,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 38.1% in the third quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 66,313 shares of the company's stock worth $3,962,000 after buying an additional 18,287 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 45.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 872,406 shares of the company's stock worth $52,118,000 after buying an additional 273,930 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the third quarter worth about $1,466,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 5.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 609,302 shares of the company's stock worth $36,400,000 after buying an additional 33,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Archer Daniels Midland

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, SVP Ian R. Pinner sold 34,106 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $2,439,602.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 90,676 shares in the company, valued at $6,486,054.28. This represents a 27.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $3,424,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 300,122 shares in the company, valued at $20,552,354.56. The trade was a 14.28% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer Daniels Midland currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $74.50.

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Archer Daniels Midland Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:ADM opened at $79.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.31. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $83.10. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $73.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.17. The stock has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 0.59.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 1.34%.The firm had revenue of $20.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Archer Daniels Midland's revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer Daniels Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Archer Daniels Midland's dividend payout ratio is presently 93.27%.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM's business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

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