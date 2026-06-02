National Pension Service Decreases Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH

National Pension Service reduced its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH - Free Report) by 77.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,807 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 304,669 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service's holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $7,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 360,462 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $35,506,000 after buying an additional 22,104 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 50,359 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $4,960,000 after buying an additional 11,339 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 62,079 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $6,115,000 after buying an additional 19,996 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 399,826 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $39,383,000 after buying an additional 22,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,217,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZBH. Leerink Partners began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a "hold" rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $83.00 target price on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings raised Zimmer Biomet from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $102.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZBH

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 2,650 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total transaction of $250,849.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 10,224 shares of the company's stock, valued at $967,803.84. This trade represents a 20.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $82.83 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $87.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.48. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.12 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 9.05%.The company's revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.550 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.94%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet NYSE: ZBH is a global medical device company focused on musculoskeletal healthcare. Headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, the company designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used to treat joint disorders, bone disorders and related conditions. Its customer base includes orthopaedic and dental surgeons, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and other healthcare providers that rely on implants, instruments and related services for reconstructive and restorative procedures.

The company's product offerings span joint replacement systems for hips, knees and shoulders; trauma and extremities implants; spine and thoracic solutions; dental and craniomaxillofacial implants and prosthetics; and sports medicine devices.

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