National Pension Service Grows Holdings in Edison International $EIX

National Pension Service raised its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 704,862 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 66,545 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.18% of Edison International worth $42,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Edison International by 169.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 124,843 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $6,901,000 after buying an additional 78,531 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Edison International by 55.0% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 51,830 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 18,381 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 949.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 263,056 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $15,789,000 after purchasing an additional 237,999 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 67.6% in the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,017 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 10,901 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 141.8% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 30,035 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 17,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Seaport Research Partners lowered shares of Edison International from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho set a $79.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $72.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Edison International

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $37,650.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 34,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,163.60. The trade was a 1.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Edison International Stock Performance

EIX opened at $69.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.67. Edison International has a twelve month low of $47.73 and a twelve month high of $76.21. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $70.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 14.56%. Edison International's quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE's integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company's operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company's activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

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