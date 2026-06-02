National Pension Service Grows Holdings in Kimco Realty Corporation $KIM

National Pension Service raised its position in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM - Free Report) by 68.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,086 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 45,471 shares during the period. National Pension Service's holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the second quarter worth about $37,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company's stock.

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Kimco Realty Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $23.68 on Tuesday. Kimco Realty Corporation has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $24.62. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.35 and a 200 day moving average of $22.02.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $558.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $542.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Kimco Realty's revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Kimco Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.810-1.840 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Kimco Realty's dividend payout ratio is 120.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on KIM shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kimco Realty from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Evercore set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $25.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Founded in 1958 by Milton Cooper and headquartered in Jericho, New York, Kimco Realty Corporation NYSE: KIM is a leading publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of open-air shopping centers. The company's portfolio, concentrated on neighborhood and community centers anchored by grocery stores, encompasses approximately 400 properties across the United States, with selective holdings in Canada and Mexico.

Kimco's core business activities include acquiring, repositioning and managing retail real estate assets that serve as daily-need destinations for consumers.

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