National Pension Service Grows Position in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

National Pension Service boosted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 788,992 shares of the software company's stock after buying an additional 91,038 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.37% of Autodesk worth $233,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the software company's stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the software company's stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. bought a new position in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at $466,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,048 shares of the software company's stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the software company's stock valued at $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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More Autodesk News

Here are the key news stories impacting Autodesk this week:

Positive Sentiment: Autodesk beat first-quarter estimates, with revenue rising 18% year over year and EPS coming in above consensus, showing continued demand across construction, manufacturing, and AI-driven workflows.

Autodesk beat first-quarter estimates, with revenue rising 18% year over year and EPS coming in above consensus, showing continued demand across construction, manufacturing, and AI-driven workflows. Positive Sentiment: The company raised fiscal 2027 guidance, which signals management confidence in continued growth and margin expansion.

The company raised fiscal 2027 guidance, which signals management confidence in continued growth and margin expansion. Positive Sentiment: DA Davidson reaffirmed its Buy rating and set a $325 price target, implying significant upside from current levels.

DA Davidson reaffirmed its rating and set a price target, implying significant upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: BTIG also reiterated a Buy rating, while Wells Fargo maintained an Overweight view and Piper Sandler kept an Overweight rating, suggesting Street confidence remains intact.

BTIG also reiterated a rating, while Wells Fargo maintained an view and Piper Sandler kept an rating, suggesting Street confidence remains intact. Neutral Sentiment: Autodesk announced it will present at upcoming investor conferences, which may keep investor attention on the name but is not an immediate catalyst.

Autodesk announced it will present at upcoming investor conferences, which may keep investor attention on the name but is not an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Shares are weaker because investors are worried the MaintainX acquisition could create execution risk, integration challenges, and pressure on margins and financing.

Shares are weaker because investors are worried the MaintainX acquisition could create execution risk, integration challenges, and pressure on margins and financing. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts trimmed price targets, including BMO Capital, Loop Capital, Wells Fargo, and Piper Sandler, reflecting a more cautious stance after the deal announcement.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith purchased 3,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $231.17 per share, with a total value of $794,068.95. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 26,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,129,934.89. The trade was a 14.88% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $231.31 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $238.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.41. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.10 and a twelve month high of $329.09. The stock has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The software company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. Autodesk had a return on equity of 58.65% and a net margin of 19.49%.The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The company's revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.400-12.650 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.100-3.140 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Autodesk from $319.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Autodesk from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Autodesk from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Arete Research cut their price target on Autodesk from $460.00 to $456.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Autodesk to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $327.75.

Read Our Latest Report on ADSK

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc NASDAQ: ADSK is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company's product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

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