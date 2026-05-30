National Pension Service Grows Position in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

National Pension Service grew its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE - Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 567,136 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 28,058 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.19% of CBRE Group worth $91,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CBRE. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 471 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total value of $62,883.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 42,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,676,711.69. This trade represents a 1.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $294,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 110,729 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,476,709.46. This trade represents a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 2,944 shares of company stock valued at $387,153 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CBRE. UBS Group raised CBRE Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 22nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded CBRE Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised CBRE Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $180.00 target price on CBRE Group and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $180.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBRE Group

CBRE Group Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE CBRE opened at $125.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.54. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $121.83 and a one year high of $174.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.28.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.48. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 3.11%.The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.800 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

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