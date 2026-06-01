National Pension Service Grows Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

National Pension Service increased its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR - Free Report) by 2,093.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,759 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 315,677 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.17% of Dollar Tree worth $40,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Dollar Tree by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 222 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company's stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently weighed in on DLTR. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $119.90.
Read Our Latest Report on DLTR
Key Stories Impacting Dollar Tree
Here are the key news stories impacting Dollar Tree this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Dollar Tree reported first-quarter EPS of $1.74, beating expectations, with revenue of $4.98 billion also slightly ahead of forecasts. The company said demand remained solid as consumers continued trading down to value retailers. Dollar Tree, Inc. Reports First Quarter Results
- Positive Sentiment: Management raised FY2026 EPS guidance to $6.70-$7.10, above consensus, and also guided revenue higher than analysts expected, signaling better profitability and momentum ahead. Dollar Tree raises its annual profit forecast
- Positive Sentiment: The company’s new DoorDash partnership adds a growth angle by making Dollar Tree products available for on-demand delivery, which could help broaden customer access and boost sales. Dollar Tree Is Now On DoorDash
- Neutral Sentiment: Several analysts lifted price targets after the report, but ratings remained mixed, with upgrades in valuation expectations offset by continued caution from firms that still see limited upside at current levels. Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Dollar Tree
- Neutral Sentiment: Goldman Sachs kept a Sell rating, and other firms such as BNP Paribas Exane and Jefferies also stayed bearish, citing traffic and margin sustainability concerns despite the earnings beat. Corey Tarlowe Maintains Sell on Dollar Tree
- Negative Sentiment: Goldman Sachs and BNP Paribas Exane still see downside from the current price, and Goldman’s latest target cut reinforces the view that some analysts think the stock has moved ahead of fundamentals after the sharp post-earnings rally. Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Dollar Tree
Dollar Tree Price Performance
Dollar Tree stock opened at $116.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.07. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.71 and a 12 month high of $142.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 6.51%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Dollar Tree has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.150 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Dollar Tree Profile
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Dollar Tree, Inc is a North American discount retailer that operates a portfolio of value-oriented store banners, primarily Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The company's stores offer a broad assortment of everyday items at low price points, including household essentials, food and snacks, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, seasonal and party goods, home décor, and basic apparel. Dollar Tree's merchandising strategy emphasizes high-turnover branded and private-label merchandise tailored to budget-conscious consumers, with Family Dollar complementing the chain by offering a wider range of price points and assortment depth in smaller-format neighborhood locations.
Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, Dollar Tree has grown through both organic store openings and acquisitions.
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