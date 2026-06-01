National Pension Service Grows Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

National Pension Service increased its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR - Free Report) by 2,093.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,759 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 315,677 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.17% of Dollar Tree worth $40,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Dollar Tree by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 222 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DLTR. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $119.90.

Read Our Latest Report on DLTR

Key Stories Impacting Dollar Tree

Here are the key news stories impacting Dollar Tree this week:

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Dollar Tree stock opened at $116.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.07. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.71 and a 12 month high of $142.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 6.51%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Dollar Tree has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.150 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc is a North American discount retailer that operates a portfolio of value-oriented store banners, primarily Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The company's stores offer a broad assortment of everyday items at low price points, including household essentials, food and snacks, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, seasonal and party goods, home décor, and basic apparel. Dollar Tree's merchandising strategy emphasizes high-turnover branded and private-label merchandise tailored to budget-conscious consumers, with Family Dollar complementing the chain by offering a wider range of price points and assortment depth in smaller-format neighborhood locations.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, Dollar Tree has grown through both organic store openings and acquisitions.

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