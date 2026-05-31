National Pension Service Grows Position in Sysco Corporation $SYY

National Pension Service raised its stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY - Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 836,452 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 13,533 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.17% of Sysco worth $61,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Sysco by 3,977.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,711,376 shares of the company's stock valued at $387,935,000 after buying an additional 4,595,819 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,237,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Sysco by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,359,471 shares of the company's stock valued at $194,279,000 after buying an additional 1,194,815 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,075,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sysco by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,305,343 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,591,281,000 after buying an additional 814,270 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts: Sign Up

Sysco Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE SYY opened at $75.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58. The firm has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.10. Sysco Corporation has a 52 week low of $68.19 and a 52 week high of $91.85.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.56 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 103.57% and a net margin of 2.08%.The company's revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Sysco has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.510-1.510 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Corporation will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Sysco's previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Sysco's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Sysco from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $88.15.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SYY

Insider Activity at Sysco

In other news, Director John M. Hinshaw acquired 13,304 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,061.68. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 40,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,021,834. The trade was a 49.46% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation NYSE: SYY is a global foodservice distribution company that supplies a broad range of food and related products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, and other foodservice customers. Its core business is the procurement, warehousing and delivery of fresh, frozen and dry food products, complemented by non-food items such as paper goods, kitchen equipment, cleaning supplies and tabletop products. Sysco serves customers through an extensive network of distribution centers and dedicated delivery fleets, positioning itself as a one-stop supplier for operators of all sizes.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sysco has grown through both organic expansion and acquisitions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sysco, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sysco wasn't on the list.

While Sysco currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here