National Pension Service Grows Stake in Eversource Energy $ES

National Pension Service raised its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 573,073 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 27,798 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.15% of Eversource Energy worth $38,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ES. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 23,707.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,649,747 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $313,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630,216 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 412.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,800,618 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $127,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,388 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 331.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,566,577 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $111,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,563 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,814,369 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,330,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aventail Capital Group LP grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 134.6% in the third quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 1,366,121 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $97,186,000 after acquiring an additional 783,768 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Eversource Energy Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $68.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $61.53 and a 1 year high of $76.41. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $68.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.14. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 12.55%.The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.570-4.720 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. Eversource Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised Eversource Energy to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a "sector underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $71.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ES

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy NYSE: ES is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company's core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

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