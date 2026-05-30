National Pension Service Has $112.27 Million Position in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

National Pension Service reduced its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 265,994 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 152,936 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.18% of Quanta Services worth $112,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 46,609 shares of the construction company's stock worth $19,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,752,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Quanta Services by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 13,818 shares of the construction company's stock worth $5,727,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in Quanta Services by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 245,506 shares of the construction company's stock worth $101,743,000 after buying an additional 75,449 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 25,992 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.71, for a total transaction of $20,032,294.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 16,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,722,880.68. The trade was a 61.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total value of $3,027,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,398.40. This represents a 33.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,992 shares of company stock worth $123,244,714. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PWR. Weiss Ratings raised Quanta Services from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $580.00 to $693.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $627.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $851.00 price target on Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $733.87.

Read Our Latest Report on PWR

Quanta Services Stock Performance

PWR opened at $710.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $106.59 billion, a PE ratio of 97.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $336.57 and a 1 year high of $788.75. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $647.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $538.51.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 3.67%.Quanta Services's quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services's payout ratio is currently 6.04%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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