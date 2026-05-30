National Pension Service Has $144 Million Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

National Pension Service grew its position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC - Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 885,426 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 36,158 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.29% of Marathon Petroleum worth $143,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company's stock.

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Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC opened at $248.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $240.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.18. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 52 week low of $155.93 and a 52 week high of $264.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.53.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.91. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 30.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Marathon Petroleum's payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Petroleum news, insider Ricky D. Hessling sold 1,626 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.18, for a total transaction of $371,020.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,525 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,717,054.50. The trade was a 17.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,473 shares of company stock worth $1,015,428. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $197.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $224.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $243.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $268.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation NYSE: MPC is a U.S.-based downstream energy company engaged principally in the refining, marketing, supply and transportation of petroleum products. The company was formed through a spin-off from Marathon Oil in 2011 and operates an integrated system of refining and logistics assets that support the production and distribution of transportation fuels and other refined petroleum products.

Marathon Petroleum's operations include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and other specialty products, as well as managing the distribution and storage infrastructure needed to move those products to market.

Further Reading

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