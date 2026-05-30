National Pension Service Has $176.44 Million Holdings in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

National Pension Service lowered its position in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,680 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 30,175 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.23% of Transdigm Group worth $176,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 18.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,379,816 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $3,136,719,000 after acquiring an additional 367,756 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 249,643 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $328,977,000 after acquiring an additional 18,048 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,818 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $97,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,785,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 161.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 475,489 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $626,704,000 after acquiring an additional 293,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company's stock.

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Transdigm Group Stock Down 0.5%

TDG stock opened at $1,259.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1,123.61 and a 12 month high of $1,623.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,196.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,284.20.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.46 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.11 earnings per share. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,660.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,565.00 to $1,450.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transdigm Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,524.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Transdigm Group

Insider Activity at Transdigm Group

In other Transdigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,154.09, for a total value of $4,500,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,154,724. The trade was a 52.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,180.82, for a total transaction of $11,964,068.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,444,309.36. This represents a 31.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 42,096 shares of company stock valued at $51,417,454 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

Further Reading

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