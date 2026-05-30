National Pension Service Has $179.49 Million Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 468,255 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 55,911 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.28% of Motorola Solutions worth $179,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 38.7% during the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 17.7% during the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 16,279 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $6,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $891,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 28,435 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.95, for a total value of $13,590,508.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 90,721 shares in the company, valued at $43,360,101.95. This trade represents a 23.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $403.01 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $428.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $414.51. The firm has a market cap of $66.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.07. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $359.36 and a 52-week high of $492.22.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.13. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 100.13% and a net margin of 17.61%.The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Motorola Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $530.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $499.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Motorola Solutions from $540.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Motorola Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded Motorola Solutions to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $504.67.

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Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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